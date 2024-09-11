In Memoriam: CIC Co-Founder Al Estorga

He was widely recognized for his contributions to the collision repair industry, particularly through his active involvement with CIC, which he served as founding chairman.

Throughout his career, Estorga played a crucial role in advancing industry standards and fostering collaboration among professionals.

As FenderBender reported last year on the Palm Springs conference — also the kickoff for CIC's 40th year — fellow past chairman Jeff Hendler had relayed a story about how it was that CIC began. Estorga had traveled quite a distance to attend a national conference and ask a question about an industry issue. But Estorga was rebuffed by the moderator that day and was told it was neither the time nor the place.

"And he kept saying," Hendler recalled, "we have to have a room where it's always the right time and the right place to discuss issues for the collision repair industry. That was the founding of CIC."