OEM Summit at SEMA to Feature Session on Telematics and the Consumer Experience

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) will welcome executives from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, Cambridge Mobile Telematics and GM Enterprise Innovation, according to a news release.

They will be giving a focused presentation on how telematics have heralded new opportunities in the relationship between the driver, the vehicle, collision repair businesses and auto insurance providers.

OEM Summit, Session II: How Telematics Technologies Are Evolving the Consumer Experience will delve into real ways in which automotive and consumer telematics technologies are revolutionizing the relationship between the consumer and service industries intent on setting new industry standards for safety, satisfaction, and technological integration.

This session is the second of three OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit sessions, beginning at 2:00pm on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Panelists include:

Hilary Cain, Senior Vice President of Policy, Alliance for Automotive Innovation

Ryan McMahon, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT)

John Eck, Head of Product – Collision Assistance, Global Strategy & Innovation at General Motors.

Telematics technology stemming from both vehicle and consumer solutions stands as a linchpin in the transformation of the consumer experience —from crash detection, onsite support, first notice of loss, damage identification, system restoration and claims processing.

The session will explore the transformative impact of accident reconstruction and crash detection technologies on the consumer experience in collision repair and insurance industries.

The OEM Summit takes place in the Las Vegas Convention Center as part of the 2024 SEMA Show, and offers attendees the opportunity to learn how vehicles, materials, technologies, and trends are evolving in ways that will impact repair processes and repair businesses.

Beginning at 12:30pm, prior to this session, Show attendees are also encouraged to take part in OEM Summit, Session I: The Value of OEM Repair Information.

Presenters David Sosa, Dan Black and Kelly Logan of Rivian will offer a unique look into the depth and complexity that goes into developing the OEM repair information available to the collision repair industry, through a case study that will focus on the developmental life cycle of the front frame rail section concept.

Explore all available courses in the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) track.

The 2024 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit is currently made possible with additional support from AirPro Diagnostics, Car-O-Liner, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Enterprise Mobility, Reliable Automotive Equipment Inc., REVV ADAS, Toyota Motor North America, and SEMA.

Visit www.scrs.com/rde to register for Repairer Driven Education sessions, or use the SEMA Map Your Show site to explore all available courses in the SCRS Repairer Driven Education (RDE) track.