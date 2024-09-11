  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Mitchell Introduces Enhanced Solution for Vehicle Owner Communication and Engagement

    Sept. 11, 2024
    This software solution is powered by UpdatePromise.
    Related To: Mitchell International
    Mitchell
    Mitchell promo art

    Mitchell, an Enlyte company and technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has introduced its latest software solution: Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise, according to a news release.

    Using the solution, collision facilities can email or text policyholders automated vehicle repair status updates from within the Mitchell platform. They can also distribute post-repair satisfaction surveys based on customer communication preferences, receive instant alerts when the feedback is negative and generate configurable reports. 
     
    “Today’s policyholders expect more than just a vehicle restored to pre-accident condition,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “They want timely communication throughout the repair process and to know that their feedback matters to both the shop and insurer. Thanks to our collaboration with UpdatePromise, collision repair facilities have even more tools in their toolbox to help streamline customer communication and enhance satisfaction.”
     
    According to a recent J.D. Power study, policyholder satisfaction with the auto insurance claims process increased last year despite longer than average repair cycle times. One reason for the positive year-over-year change was the industry’s growing reliance on digital interactions.
     
    “By leveraging Mitchell’s innovative technology and our best-in-class consumer experience solutions, collision repairers and auto insurers can stay digitally connected to policyholders throughout the claim and repair,” said Curtis Nixon, president and CEO of UpdatePromise.
     
    “This will help them improve customer satisfaction, build brand loyalty and deliver an exceptional experience.”
     
    Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise is currently in field testing in a limited number of locations with broader availability planned for the coming months. 
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.