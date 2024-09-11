Mitchell Introduces Enhanced Solution for Vehicle Owner Communication and Engagement

Mitchell, an Enlyte company and technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has introduced its latest software solution: Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise, according to a news release.

Using the solution, collision facilities can email or text policyholders automated vehicle repair status updates from within the Mitchell platform. They can also distribute post-repair satisfaction surveys based on customer communication preferences, receive instant alerts when the feedback is negative and generate configurable reports.

“Today’s policyholders expect more than just a vehicle restored to pre-accident condition,” said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. “They want timely communication throughout the repair process and to know that their feedback matters to both the shop and insurer. Thanks to our collaboration with UpdatePromise, collision repair facilities have even more tools in their toolbox to help streamline customer communication and enhance satisfaction.”

According to a recent J.D. Power study, policyholder satisfaction with the auto insurance claims process increased last year despite longer than average repair cycle times. One reason for the positive year-over-year change was the industry’s growing reliance on digital interactions.

“By leveraging Mitchell’s innovative technology and our best-in-class consumer experience solutions, collision repairers and auto insurers can stay digitally connected to policyholders throughout the claim and repair,” said Curtis Nixon, president and CEO of UpdatePromise.

“This will help them improve customer satisfaction, build brand loyalty and deliver an exceptional experience.”

Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise is currently in field testing in a limited number of locations with broader availability planned for the coming months.