Mitchell Enhances AI Vehicle Inspections with PAVE Collaboration

Mitchell, an Enlyte company and technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, announced that it is teaming up with PAVE to automate vehicle inspections and conditioning, according to a news release.

Using Mitchell’s cloud-based appraisal solution, comprehensive data and open platform with PAVE’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and guided image capture application, U.S. and Canadian organizations will be able to generate graded condition reports from uploaded photos. These reports will identify the vehicle damage and include estimated costs for parts, labor, repair or replace operations, and regional taxes.

“PAVE has developed an advanced, AI-powered solution for virtual vehicle inspections,” said Steve Southin, co-CEO and founder of PAVE. “By joining forces with Mitchell, a leader in collision estimating technology and repair data, PAVE will be able to provide our customers with complete and consistent damage appraisals—arming them with the information needed to effectively run their businesses.”

PAVE will be the latest AI innovator to integrate its machine-learning and computer vision models with the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform, which powers the company’s full suite of intelligent solutions. Designed to provide flexibility and scalability, the platform enables organizations to use Mitchell’s technology with their own AI, Mitchell Intelligent Damage Analysis, or AI developed by a best-in-class, third-party provider.

“We are committed to helping customers improve efficiency and quality by automating workflows using our latest AI-enabled technologies alongside the growing number of AI options supported by the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform,” said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence. “With PAVE and its market-leading AI solution, we can introduce our innovative technology to new industry verticals including fleet management.”