CCC Payroll to Streamline Payroll Management for Collision Repair Shops

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a cloud platform in the P&C insurance economy, has introduced CCC Payroll, a new solution designed to streamline payroll management for collision repair shops, according to a news release.

Integrated into the CCC ONE platform, CCC Payroll allows shops to track production and labor, and manage payroll within a single system, simplifying the entire payroll process and providing employees with greater visibility into their pay calculations.

The payroll services will be managed by Check, a leading payroll platform known for enabling companies to embed payroll into their platforms, opening up new revenue streams.

Specifically designed for repair shops, CCC Payroll supports various compensation structures, including flat-rate, commission, and hourly pay. The solution integrates labor data from CCC ONE with repair order (RO) tracking to generate precise, transparent calculations for each staff member. Technicians can track their pay in real-time via a mobile application, offering greater clarity and helping to build trust and retain employees in an industry facing ongoing labor shortages. Key features include digital pay corrections, compliance maintenance, and general ledger management.

“Payroll management in the collision repair industry is complex with unique challenges that generic solutions often fail to address,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “CCC Payroll is purpose-built for collision repair to simplify this process while enhancing transparency and trust within the shop.”

Key features of CCC Payroll include:

Integration with CCC ONE: A unified system for managing labor, production, and payroll, reducing potential errors and the need to export data.

Real-Time Pay Data: Technicians can view RO-level pay and hour data in the CCC ONE Mobile App in real-time, increasing understanding of paycheck details.

Data-Driven Insights: Supports management of the general ledger and compliance, while also providing alerts to potential payroll processing errors.

Payroll Services: Helps process payroll accurately and on time, cut checks, and manage cash flow.

“Labor shortages continue to challenge the collision repair industry, and one of the key contributors to retention issues can be friction in the payroll process,” added Fincher. “CCC Payroll addresses these challenges by streamlining payroll management and giving technicians clear and immediate access to their earnings information, which helps build trust and satisfaction, ultimately supporting a more stable workforce.”

CCC Payroll is available to CCC ONE users. For more information, visit cccis.com/payroll.