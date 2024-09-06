Military Veteran Joins the Maaco Family

Before joining the Maaco franchise family, Moreno served eight years in the U.S. Military as a Cavalry Scout where he trained and led a small group of soldiers. After serving, Moreno spent nine years working for USAA where he handled single-vehicle accidents. He worked his way up to managing injury files with attorney representation.

Moreno’s professional background has given him ample experience in liaising between stakeholders, reading and writing estimates, managing payments, negotiating, providing top-tier customer service, and many other core aspects of ownership.

As a new owner in the community, Moreno is already building off his local connections to amplify the impact he is making.

For the past six years, Moreno has been coaching the Holy Cross Knights youth football team. The organization’s president approached him and requested that he paint helmets for the upcoming season.

"This is just my part of giving back and letting the community know we do more than just paint and fix cars,” said Moreno, owner of Maaco in San Antonio. “When all was said and done, I painted over 50 helmets for the organization.”

Nearby San Antonio residents can connect with Moreno and his team by visiting his location at 126 Clarence Street, San Antonio, Texas 78212. Customers can also see the bright side of collision repair with Maaco in San Antonio by redeeming a free headlight restoration.

“I am pleased to welcome a seasoned community champion like Matthew into the Maaco franchise,” said Daryl Hurst, president, Maaco. “Succession planning is an often-forgotten part of the business equation, and I am proud to see the synergy between new and existing owners. Jubrail, thank you for your leadership and tenure, and welcome to the Maaco family, Matthew!”