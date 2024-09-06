Photos: Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Hood Master in Nashville

The LKQ Refinish Team and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Hood Master event in Nashville, Tennessee. This event has evolved from an industry painting challenge to a platform for co-hosting PiN Master, a student painting contest facilitated by CREF. It serves as a fundraiser to support collision repair programs that partner with CREF and has become a unique industry community event.

The Hood Master challenge is more than just a contest; it’s an exciting platform where painters and refinishers push the boundaries of their creativity and unparalleled talent. Participants create artwork on mini car hoods, which are judged in person by a panel of industry experts, hand-selected by sponsors. This year’s contest categories included airbrush, graphics, pinstripe, wild card, and online crowd favorite, with prizes totaling well over $26,000.