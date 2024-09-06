Photos: Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Hood Master in Nashville

The LKQ Refinish Team and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Hood Master event in Nashville, Tennessee. This event has evolved from an industry painting challenge to a platform for co-hosting PiN Master, a student painting contest facilitated by CREF. It serves as a fundraiser to support collision repair programs that partner with CREF and has become a unique industry community event.
The Hood Master challenge is more than just a contest; it’s an exciting platform where painters and refinishers push the boundaries of their creativity and unparalleled talent. Participants create artwork on mini car hoods, which are judged in person by a panel of industry experts, hand-selected by sponsors. This year’s contest categories included airbrush, graphics, pinstripe, wild card, and online crowd favorite, with prizes totaling well over $26,000.
Hood Master Winners:
Airbrush:
3rd place: Long Live the King - Tom Hudach
2nd place: Those Were the Daze - Craig WIZ McNeil
1st place: Life in Color - Traci Fisher
Graphics:
3rd place: Hood - Jason Feltham
2nd place: Trip Out! - Dino Sanchez
1st place: Light Clock-Work - Tom Strait 4th
Pinstripe:
3rd place: 80’s Basement - Blake Stanton
2nd place: A Textured Tale - Jay Weiss
1st place: Chaos controlled - Zac Faulkenberry
Wildcard: Automotive Aviary - Daneen Kociol
Crowd Favorite: Time waits for No One - Daniella Johnson
PiN Master Winners:
3rd place: Wrath of Artemis - Skulan Kellogg
2nd place: Freedom - Sara Jame Elzinga
1st place: Kol Upstream - Teisha Chambers
Wildcard: Simpson Shark Bite - Gabe Misbeahaver
The 1st through 3rd place winners, along with the Honorable Mention winner, received prizes to help prepare for the start of their careers in the automotive industry. Prizes included tools and equipment donated by Hood Master sponsors and supporters of CREF. The winners of Hood Master and PiN Master were announced at the event and through social media.
The event took place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at the Bell Tower in Nashville.