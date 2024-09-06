  • Advertise
    Photos: Celebrating the 5th Anniversary of Hood Master in Nashville

    Sept. 6, 2024
    The Hood Master challenge is a platform where painters and refinishers push the boundaries of their creativity and unparalleled talent.
    Martha Severson
    1st place: Life in Color - Traci Fisher

    The LKQ Refinish Team and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Hood Master event in Nashville, Tennessee. This event has evolved from an industry painting challenge to a platform for co-hosting PiN Master, a student painting contest facilitated by CREF. It serves as a fundraiser to support collision repair programs that partner with CREF and has become a unique industry community event.

    The Hood Master challenge is more than just a contest; it’s an exciting platform where painters and refinishers push the boundaries of their creativity and unparalleled talent. Participants create artwork on mini car hoods, which are judged in person by a panel of industry experts, hand-selected by sponsors. This year’s contest categories included airbrush, graphics, pinstripe, wild card, and online crowd favorite, with prizes totaling well over $26,000.

    Hood Master Winners:

    Airbrush:

    Martha Severson
    3rd place: Long Live the King - Tom Hudach
    Martha Severson
    2nd place: Those Were the Daze - Craig WIZ McNeil
    Martha Severson
    1st place: Life in Color - Traci Fisher

    1st place: Life in Color - Traci Fisher

    Graphics:

    Martha Severson
    3rd place: Hood - Jason Feltham
    Martha Severson
    2nd place: Trip Out! - Dino Sanchez
    Martha Severson
    1st place: Light Clock-Work - Tom Strait 4th
    Pinstripe:

    Martha Severson
    3rd place: 80&rsquo;s Basement - Blake Stanton
    Martha Severson
    2nd place: A Textured Tale - Jay Weiss
    Martha Severson
    1st place: Chaos controlled - Zac Faulkenberry
    LKQ Refinish
    Wildcard: Automotive Aviary - Daneen Kociol
    LKQ Refinish
    Crowd Favorite: Time waits for No One - Daniella Johnson
    In addition to Hood Master, the event also featured PiN Master, a challenge for high school and college collision repair students. They were tasked with repairing, designing, and painting retired bowling pins to win industry-related prizes.

    PiN Master Winners:

    Martha Severson
    3rd place: Wrath of Artemis - Skylah Kellogg
    Martha Severson
    2nd place: Freedom - Sara Jane Elzinga
    LKQ Refinish
    1st place: Kol Upstream - Teisha Chambers

    1st place: Kol Upstream - Teisha Chambers

    Martha Severson
    Wildcard: Simpson Shark Bite - Gabe Misbeahaver

    The 1st through 3rd place winners, along with the Honorable Mention winner, received prizes to help prepare for the start of their careers in the automotive industry. Prizes included tools and equipment donated by Hood Master sponsors and supporters of CREF. The winners of Hood Master and PiN Master were announced at the event and through social media.

     

    The event took place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, at the Bell Tower in Nashville.

