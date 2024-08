Driven Brands announced that it will participate in the 31st Annual Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference in New York, according to a news release.

Driven Brands' fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from the their investor relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com on the Events & Presentations page.

It will also be available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations site for at least 30 days.