PPG Partners with Flashback Forward to Launch FinalQC Mobile App

PPG announced a new partnership with software firm Flashback Forward, Inc. to introduce FinalQC, a mobile quality control application aimed at enhancing efficiency in the collision repair industry, according to a news release.

“This collaboration aims to transform the way collision shops operate, enhancing quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction,” said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, automotive refinish. “FinalQC standardizes quality verification, empowering collision shops to deliver consistent, high-quality repairs while minimizing errors and rework.”

The FinalQC system offers several benefits to body shops, including:

Full value capture : Helps collision and OEM-certified shops capture the full value of their repairs by identifying repair quality issues in real time.

: Helps collision and OEM-certified shops capture the full value of their repairs by identifying repair quality issues in real time. Improved customer satisfaction : Ensures accurate repairs and consistent quality, enhancing customer experiences.

: Ensures accurate repairs and consistent quality, enhancing customer experiences. Enhanced productivity : Features an intuitive mobile interface that simplifies product verification and quality control. Real-time insights allow shops to promptly address issues, reducing cycle times and improving overall efficiency.

: Features an intuitive mobile interface that simplifies product verification and quality control. Real-time insights allow shops to promptly address issues, reducing cycle times and improving overall efficiency. Customization: Allows shops to incorporate customizable standard operating procedure checklists.

“FinalQC is the result of our dedication to building cutting-edge technologies tailored to the collision repair industry,” said David Caulfield, CEO and founder of Flashback Forward, Inc. “We are thrilled to partner with PPG in bringing this revolutionary mobile application to market, empowering repair professionals to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency and quality.”

PPG customers in the U.S. are encouraged to contact their PPG sales representative for more information about FinalQC.