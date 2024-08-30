WIN Hosts Regional Meeting at 3M Skills Development Center

Hosted by the Regional Events Committee, this premier meet-up was put on and sponsored by WIN’s generous partners at the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. Attendees had the opportunity to network with other WIN members and tour the new training facility which is designed to educate and upskill automotive technicians in all phases of collision repair.

According to its website, the 3M Skills Development Center offers: "Our state-of-the-art training facility allows our industry experts to deliver more hands-on training to more people. We are dedicated to teaching body shop staff the most updated processes from real-world experts, OEMs, and accredited partners."