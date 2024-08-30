  • Advertise
    WIN Hosts Regional Meeting at 3M Skills Development Center

    Aug. 30, 2024
    The Women's Industry Network represents various collision repair industry segments.
    The Women’s Industry Network
    WIN 3M Event
    The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) brought together more than 30 collision professionals in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the 3M Skills Development Center.
    Martha Severson
    Martha Severson, an account executive for FenderBender, is being taught how to use 3M products.
    Hosted by the Regional Events Committee, this premier meet-up was put on and sponsored by WIN’s generous partners at the 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. Attendees had the opportunity to network with other WIN members and tour the new training facility which is designed to educate and upskill automotive technicians in all phases of collision repair.
     
    According to its website, the 3M Skills Development Center offers: "Our state-of-the-art training facility allows our industry experts to deliver more hands-on training to more people. We are dedicated to teaching body shop staff the most updated processes from real-world experts, OEMs, and accredited partners."
     
    Attendees engaged in educational hands-on stations covering body and paint operations such as panel repair, seam sealing, riveting, and refinish.
     
    Food and beverages were provided along with industry trivia sessions and other networking opportunities; plus, one lucky attendee received a complimentary 3-day training session valued at $2500, donated by 3M’s Automotive Aftermarket Division.
     
    The Women’s Industry Network’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The all-volunteer group represents various collision industry segments including, but not limited to, repair facilities, suppliers, consultants, information providers and insurance companies.
     
    The 3M Skills Development Center was also utalized as part of the ASE Instructor Training Conference for hands on training.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

