    Registration Open for 2024 MSO Symposium

    Aug. 30, 2024
    The event for multi-shop operators of all sizes will feature presentations and panel discussions on various topics such as the economy, consolidation trends, AI influences, and more.
    MSO Symposium
    MSO Symposium logo

    Registration for the 13th annual MSO Symposium is now open, according to a news release.

    The event, tailored for multi-shop operators of all sizes, independent collision repair facility owners, and their business partners, will be held on Monday, November 4, in Las Vegas, just before the start of SEMA/AAPEX.

    The one-day conference will commence at 9 a.m. PT with a light breakfast, followed by numerous networking breaks throughout the day.

    “The camaraderie in our industry is appreciated and it leads to ongoing improvement for our customers and the market,” said advisory board member Mike DeFrancesco, vice president of strategic accounts at CollisionRight. “I value hearing from and speaking with my peers regarding what’s working and the challenges we face.”

    The 2024 event will feature presentations and panel discussions on various topics, including the economy, consolidation trends, AI influences, data breach concerns, and future industry outlooks. Attendees will also have the chance to network during a plated luncheon, an afternoon break, and a post-event reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

    “The MSO Symposium’s uniqueness has made the conference a staple for owners, managers, and executives leading collision repair facilities in the North American market,” said Roy Schnepper, owner of Butler’s Collision in Michigan, highlighting the symposium’s significance.

    Interested parties are encouraged to register their teams promptly, as seating is limited and early registration discounts are available for a limited time. Please note that this is a closed meeting with specific attendance requirements.

    For more information and to access early registration rates, visit the MSO Symposium’s website at msosymposium.com/register. Media personnel and equipment or service providers may attend, but space is limited.

    For registration inquiries, contact Jennie Lepore or Brian Nessen, or visit msosymposium.com.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

