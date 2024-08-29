  • Advertise
    QCG Expands in Texas with Hance’s Uptown Collision Center

    Aug. 29, 2024
    The addition of this location brings the total number of locations under QCG’s umbrella to 67.
    Quality Collision Group
    QCG and HANCE&apos;s logos
    Quality Collision Group announced the acquisition of Hance’s Uptown Collision Center, according to a news release. 
     
    Serving Plano, Richardson, Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and surrounding areas since 1955, Hance’s is renowned for luxury auto body repair, specializing in brands like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes.
     
    Owner Rob Mays purchased the collision repair landmark with his family in 1995, 40 years after it opened its doors. With ASE and I-CAR Gold accreditations and multiple OEM certifications — including Tesla, Ford/Lincoln, Nissan/Infiniti, FCA and Kia/Hyundai — Hance’s consistently earns the trust of vehicle owners by ensuring repairs are done with manufacturer-approved parts and procedures.
     
    “We are thrilled to welcome Hance’s to Quality Collision Group,” said Matt Robbins, COO of Quality Collision Group. “Rob and his team have set a high standard for collision repair in Texas, perfectly aligning with our commitment to quality and OEM excellence.”
     
    For nearly thirty years, owner Rob Mays—a self-described ‘life-long car guy’—has upheld the traditions and values of the storied Hance name. Today, the shop offers a full range of services, from collision and auto body restoration to paint refinishing and unibody repair.
     
    “Becoming part of Quality Collision Group is an exciting development for us,” said Mays. “With their expanding network and operational expertise, the Hance’s team is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients.”
     
    The addition of Hance’s Uptown Collision Center shop brings the total number of collision centers under QCG’s umbrella to 67. 
