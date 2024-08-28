I-CAR Academy Early Career Technician Program Now Available for Collision Repair Shops

I-CAR has announced the availability of its new I-CAR Academy Program to collision repair facilities, following its earlier launch for schools this year.

The I-CAR Academy program is an entry-level collision repair curriculum designed to educate and recognize new technicians, as well as the schools and repair centers that train them. The program aims to provide a solid foundation for the I-CAR Professional Level curriculum and Platinum Technician recognition, as well as OEM and supplier training. The launch of I-CAR Academy in shops marks the first time a consistent entry-level curriculum is available to both schools and repair facilities, facilitating a smoother transition to the workforce. The program for shops includes additional training and best practices for shop leadership on creating a differentiated culture and delivering effective mentoring, which is key to technician development, progression, and retention.

“As our industry continues navigating through the talent crisis, I-CAR Academy offers an industry-wide solution at the most critical time in a technician’s career: the beginning,” said I-CAR President and CEO John Van Alstyne. “Our industry is in dire need of technicians. For some, the right starting point is a school, while others excel beginning their career in a shop. Regardless of where a technician enters the industry, they can count on I-CAR Academy to give them a solid and relevant foundation from which to build their future.”

The curriculum includes collision repair fundamentals such as safety and tool skills, and foundational knowledge for shop roles including estimator/repair planning, non-structural repairs, structural repairs, and refinishing. It also provides resources addressing critical cultural areas such as selecting and training a mentor, mentorship guides, and tools to create an employment brand for use in recruitment.

Five learning areas are currently available: Collision Repair Fundamentals; Disassembly and Reassembly; Plastic Repair; Aluminum and Steel Small Dent Removal; and Preparation for Refinishing. A badging system recognizes progress and offers the industry a consistent language with which technicians can communicate and demonstrate their readiness to begin performing real work in each skill area.

I-CAR Academy caters to the diverse learning styles of new technicians with a modern, engaging learning experience that combines interactive online modules, hands-on skills training, and gamified learning. Interactive online modules deliver essential knowledge in a consumable format, allowing for flexible learning, while linked hands-on training hones practical repair skills through real-world exercises that solidify understanding.

“We expect that the collision repair facilities that implement I-CAR Academy will experience a range of benefits, including producing confident new technicians who possess a solid foundation in collision repair fundamentals, allowing them to contribute meaningfully from day one,” said Dara Goroff, I-CAR Vice President of Planning and Industry Talent Programming. “Research has shown that disengagement in the early onboarding and training process, and lack of clarity about career path leads to significant turnover. I-CAR Academy is accessible, easy to implement in a shop, and will reduce onboarding time, resulting in increased productivity, longer employee retention, and a high level of employee satisfaction.”

“We expect that the collision repair facilities who make the commitment to training and developing the next generation of technicians will see the return on their investment in their locations, reaping the benefits of helping to create a more productive, stable, and engaged workforce, which in turn strengthens the public view of our industry,” Van Alstyne said.

Since launching its initiative focused on talent attraction, development, and retention solutions, I-CAR has continuously made progress on behalf of the industry. The organization has delivered Collision Careers, an industry-focused talent attraction platform, and has now implemented I-CAR Academy programs for shops and schools in time for the 2024-2025 academic year.