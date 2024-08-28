  • Advertise
    PartsTrader Appoints New CFO

    Aug. 28, 2024
    The new CFO will be responsible for steering PartsTrader’s financial strategy and operations, with a focus on driving growth and enhancing profitability.
    PartsTrader
    Kyle Schmitt
    PartsTrader, a Chicago-based leader in automotive parts procurement solutions, today announced the appointment of Kyle Schmitt as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
     
    In this key executive role, Schmitt will be responsible for steering PartsTrader’s financial strategy and operations, with a focus on driving growth and enhancing profitability. His proven track record in strategic planning and execution will be instrumental in guiding PartsTrader through its next phase of expansion.
     
    Schmitt shared his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I have witnessed firsthand the incredible potential and dedication of our team. I look forward to continuing my contributions to the growth and success of PartsTrader and helping to drive our mission forward.”
     
    Schmitt, who previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at PartsTrader, brings over 15 years of global experience in both finance and SaaS operations with executive roles in investment banking, financial institutions, M&A (London), property & casualty auto claims, insurtech and autotech.
     
    “We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the role of Chief Financial Officer,” said PartsTrader CEO Steve Messenger, “Kyle’s extensive experience and strategic insights have already made a significant impact on our organization. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our financial operations and contribute to our long-term success.” 
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

