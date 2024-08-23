Discover Automotive History at the Des Moines Concours

The Des Moines Concours is set to captivate automotive enthusiasts on September 8, 2024, transforming the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, in Des Moines, Iowa, into a stunning display of vintage and classic vehicles, according to a news release.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers free admission and promises a journey through automotive history with twelve distinct classes of vehicles, including a new station wagon class.

“This event showcases a wide range of vehicles, from beloved everyday classics like station wagons to the rarest gems of the past,” Dave Robbins, co-chair of the Des Moines Concours, said. “We can’t wait to share this incredible experience with you on Sunday, September 8.”

The weekend festivities also include a charity gala on September 6 and a driving tour on September 7. Proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Cancer Connection, supporting Iowa families impacted by childhood cancer.

For more information, visit Des Moines Concours' website.