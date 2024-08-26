Chicagoland CARSTAR Swings for a Cure: Golfing for a Good Cause 

Chicagoland CARSTAR participated in the fifth consecutive Fairways for Airways Golf Tournament, raising over $28,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation with 140 golfers participating, according to a news release.

“Being part of the Fairways for Airways Golf Tournament has been an amazing experience for everyone at CARSTAR,” said Justin Fisher, owner of CARSTAR Yorkville and CARSTAR Poplar. “Watching our community unite to support the fight against cystic fibrosis and raise over $28,000 is truly inspiring. Together, we’re making a real impact in the battle against cystic fibrosis.”

“Seeing our collective effort raise over $28,000 for cystic fibrosis research is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make together,” said Damien Reyna, U.S. chief operating officer, Driven Brands Collision. “This tournament underscores our collective commitment to advancing the fight against cystic fibrosis and bringing hope to those affected. It’s always a meaningful experience for the CARSTAR community.”

A CARSTAR tent stood on the sponsored hole and held a putting contest that raised over $400. Each golfer who participated donated five dollars, and the winners were awarded a prize of a Starbucks gift card and a sleeve of golf balls. The Chicagoland CARSTAR group drove the combined donation of $10,000.

This event wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of our CARSTAR franchisees and the relentless efforts of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation ambassador family, the Christensens.