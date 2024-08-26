North Dakota Abra Employees Partner for Highway Clean-Up 

Abra Bismarck and Abra Mandan employees joined forces to clear the ditches along the highway of garbage and debris in Mandan, North Dakota, according to a news release.

In Mandan, businesses, civic organizations, and youth groups are encouraged to take responsibility for picking up litter along various routes during the month of May. Abra employees took this into their own hands by spending their day ensuring that they left the highways free of trash.

“At Abra, our commitment extends beyond delivering top-notch auto body repair; it’s about fostering a sense of community and making a positive impact in the places where we live and work. By coming together for initiatives like the highway clean-up, we show that our dedication to positive change goes beyond the repair shop,” said Jeremy Buller, owner of Abra Bismarck, Abra Mandan, and Abra Minot. “Together, we can continue to drive meaningful change both inside and outside of our facilities.”

Abra Bismarck and Abra Mandan are not only stars in the community but also excel in the repair shop. Abra Bismarck boasts an impressive average of 4.7 stars on Google reviews, while Abra Mandan shines even brighter with an average of 4.9 stars.

Abra hosted their own community day on Aug. 10, 2024, in Bismarck. The event hosted various fun and activities including a car show, vendor show, RC planes, food trucks, and a kid’s lane.