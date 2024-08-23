Hunter Engineering Launches Redesigned Website

Hunter Engineering recently launched a completely redesigned website, combining a modern look and feel with a streamlined user experience.

The new site is the most prominent component of a comprehensive design update, focused on enhancing brand visuals across Hunter sales and marketing materials.

“For Hunter, the goal was a modern and consistent visual identity everywhere we interact with our customers and future customers,” said Tommy Maitz, director of marketing. “More importantly for existing and future Hunter customers, the new site provides a better user experience for exploring all of Hunter’s products.”