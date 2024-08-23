Hunter Engineering Launches Redesigned Website

Hunter Engineering recently launched a completely redesigned website, combining a modern look and feel with a streamlined user experience.
The new site is the most prominent component of a comprehensive design update, focused on enhancing brand visuals across Hunter sales and marketing materials.
“For Hunter, the goal was a modern and consistent visual identity everywhere we interact with our customers and future customers,” said Tommy Maitz, director of marketing. “More importantly for existing and future Hunter customers, the new site provides a better user experience for exploring all of Hunter’s products.”
The months-long process has resulted in more than 30 new or redesigned components, a new and easy-to-digest product page layout, an increased emphasis on human-centric, real-shop photography, and revised site navigation.
“We examined the website’s major strengths, and made them stronger yet,” Maitz said. “There’s more interactivity, more video, an enhanced mobile experience, and convenient access to content.”
The overall redesign project included updating Hunter brand guidelines, social media guidelines, brochures, direct mail, email and press release templates, video thumbnails and content, and print and digital advertising.