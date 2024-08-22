  • Advertise
    ¿Hablas español? Attend ASE’s Free Spanish Language Testing Webinar

    Aug. 22, 2024
    ASE
    ASE Logo
    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, August 27, at 4 p.m. ET titled “ASE Spanish Language Testing,” which will be conducted in Spanish, according to a news release.
     
    In this webinar, Javier Cragnolini and Maria Hicks from ASE will outline some of the important details involved with ASE testing in Spanish. Discussion topics include coverage of current ASE tests available in Spanish, specifics about test development, and tools available for test preparation.
     
    After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are unsure if they can attend are encouraged to register, as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.
     
    Access to recorded sessions is reserved for those who register for the live event.
     
    ASE asks those finding this information to share it information with any Spanish-speaking co-workers.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

