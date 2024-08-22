California ProColor Collision Franchisee Opens Hesperia Location

ProColor Collision franchise owner Ruben Jandres opened a second location to meet commercial and personal vehicle auto body repair needs in and around Hesperia, California, according to a news release.

ProColor Collision Hesperia, formerly CCLA Motors, Inc. Collision Center, joins Jandres’s ProColor Collision location in Baldwin Park.

“With more than a decade of hard work and determination, we’ve focused on serving our customers with quality repairs, affordable pricing, and unmatched customer service,” said Jandres. “The team’s commitment to excellence, when combined with the support and resources provided by ProColor Collision, positions us to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and the vehicles they drive.”

This I-CAR Gold-certified shop leverages Jandres’s investment in leading-edge technology, including the Spanesi Touch 3-D measuring system and the latest Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment machine with ADAS calibration capabilities.

“It was just a few months ago that Ruben transitioned his Baldwin Park shop to the ProColor Collision brand,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network USA, ProColor Collision. “He is part of a growing number of ProColor Collision franchisees with multiple locations, and we look forward to what we can achieve together to serve Ruben’s team, his customers, and his community at large.”