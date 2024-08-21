Toyota Issues Recall for Inaccurate Load Carrying Capacity Labels

Gulf States Toyota (GST) announced in early August a safety recall affecting various Toyota models from 2023 to 2025 due to inaccurate load carrying capacity modification labels.

The recall, identified as NHTSA Recall No. 24V-548, was submitted on July 22, 2024, and involves vehicles equipped with GST accessories that display incorrect added weight values.

The issue was discovered during an inspection at GST’s vehicle processing center on June 25, 2024. It was found that programming errors led to the installation of labels indicating added weight that did not reflect the actual total weight of accessories. This could result in drivers unknowingly overloading their vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash.

GST is currently reviewing the affected vehicle population and will notify owners by mail. The notification will include a replacement label and detailed instructions for installation. Owners can also have the label replaced at any Toyota dealer at no charge. Dealer notifications are scheduled for July 31, 2024, with customer notifications beginning on September 16, 2024.

Toyota announced the official recall of 22 cars from 2023-2024 which posed this safety threat: 2024 Toyota 4Runner

2023-2024 Toyota BZ4X

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2024 Toyota Corolla

2023-2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023-2025 Toyota Crown

2023-2024 Toyota GR Corolla

2023 Toyota GR Supra

2023-2024 Toyota GR86

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota Highlander

2023-2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota Prius

2023-2024 Toyota Prius Prime

2023-2024 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

2024 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota Tundra

2023-2024 Toyota Tundra Hybrid

2023-2024 Toyota Venza Hybrid

For more information, contact Gulf States Toyota at 800-444-1074.