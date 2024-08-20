New Chat Feature Expands ASE Customer Service Options

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) launched a new chat feature on its website to enhance customer service for automotive professionals, according to a news release.

This new addition aims to provide a more personalized and efficient text-based experience for those seeking assistance with their ASE accounts.

“In the age of digital interaction, great customer service isn’t just about responsiveness, it’s about connecting in real time,” said Donna Wagner, vice president of industry and media relations for ASE. “The introduction of the new chat feature will enhance response time and allow us to provide reliable and trusted support for ASE certification needs quickly and effectively.”

The chat feature is available at ASE’s contact page from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.