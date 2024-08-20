  • Advertise
    New Chat Feature Expands ASE Customer Service Options

    Aug. 20, 2024
    This new feature is available at ASE’s contact webpage.
    ASE
    ASE Logo

    The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) launched a new chat feature on its website to enhance customer service for automotive professionals, according to a news release.

    This new addition aims to provide a more personalized and efficient text-based experience for those seeking assistance with their ASE accounts.

    “In the age of digital interaction, great customer service isn’t just about responsiveness, it’s about connecting in real time,” said Donna Wagner, vice president of industry and media relations for ASE. “The introduction of the new chat feature will enhance response time and allow us to provide reliable and trusted support for ASE certification needs quickly and effectively.”

    The chat feature is available at ASE’s contact page from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. 

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

