Study Finds States with the Most Parallel Parking Anxiety

A recent report from Compare the Market highlights the U.S. states where residents are most anxious about their parallel parking skills.

The findings, based on the number of Google searches per 1,000 people, reveal the following:

Most Anxious States:

Massachusetts: 1.38 per 1,000 people New York: 1.10 per 1,000 people Vermont: 1.07 per 1,000 people Hawaii: 1.04 per 1,000 people Alaska: 1.01 per 1,000 people New Jersey: 0.93 per 1,000 people Delaware: 0.89 per 1,000 people North Dakota: 0.86 per 1,000 people Maine: 0.85 per 1,000 people Minnesota: 0.84 per 1,000 people

When examining the total number of searches per state, New York, Texas, California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania lead the way with 22,290, 21,270, 12,730, 9,710, and 9,570 average searches per month, respectively. This is likely due to their larger populations.

However, in terms of parallel parking anxiety, Texas ranks 14th, California 34th, and Pennsylvania 13th overall.

On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the least parallel parking anxiety per 1,000 people are:

Least Anxious States:

Mississippi: 0.20 per 1,000 people Louisiana & Tennessee: Each 0.21 per 1,000 people Ohio: 0.23 per 1,000 people Alabama & Florida: Each 0.24 per 1,000 people Wisconsin: 0.25 per 1,000 people

Compare the Market is an Australian price comparison website that offers a service for customers to compare a range of general insurance, health insurance, life insurance, energy, and personal finance products.

Their domestic data from the study suggests that Americans are generally more confident in their parallel parking abilities compared to Australians, possibly due to the wider and more open roads in the U.S.

Most Anxious Australian Cities:

Blacktown: 13.33 per 1,000 people Frankston: 6.67 per 1,000 people Melton: 5.07 per 1,000 people Pakenham South: 4.25 per 1,000 people Bathurst: 3.62 per 1,000 people Caloundra: 3.36 per 1,000 people Orange: 3.31 per 1,000 people Wagga Wagga: 3.20 per 1,000 people Dubbo: 3.09 per 1,000 people Kalgoorlie: 2.89 per 1,000 people

