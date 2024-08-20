  • Advertise
    Study Finds States with the Most Parallel Parking Anxiety

    Aug. 20, 2024
    It appears that road design is a factor in the data results.
    adobestock_372838290
    Cars Parked on Roadside

    A recent report from Compare the Market highlights the U.S. states where residents are most anxious about their parallel parking skills.

    The findings, based on the number of Google searches per 1,000 people, reveal the following:

    Most Anxious States:

    1. Massachusetts: 1.38 per 1,000 people
    2. New York: 1.10 per 1,000 people
    3. Vermont: 1.07 per 1,000 people
    4. Hawaii: 1.04 per 1,000 people
    5. Alaska: 1.01 per 1,000 people
    6. New Jersey: 0.93 per 1,000 people
    7. Delaware: 0.89 per 1,000 people
    8. North Dakota: 0.86 per 1,000 people
    9. Maine: 0.85 per 1,000 people
    10. Minnesota: 0.84 per 1,000 people

    When examining the total number of searches per state, New York, Texas, California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania lead the way with 22,290, 21,270, 12,730, 9,710, and 9,570 average searches per month, respectively. This is likely due to their larger populations.

    However, in terms of parallel parking anxiety, Texas ranks 14th, California 34th, and Pennsylvania 13th overall.

    On the other end of the spectrum, the states with the least parallel parking anxiety per 1,000 people are:

    Least Anxious States:

    1. Mississippi: 0.20 per 1,000 people
    2. Louisiana & Tennessee: Each 0.21 per 1,000 people
    3. Ohio: 0.23 per 1,000 people
    4. Alabama & Florida: Each 0.24 per 1,000 people
    5. Wisconsin: 0.25 per 1,000 people

    Compare the Market is an Australian price comparison website that offers a service for customers to compare a range of general insurance, health insurance, life insurance, energy, and personal finance products.

    Their domestic data from the study suggests that Americans are generally more confident in their parallel parking abilities compared to Australians, possibly due to the wider and more open roads in the U.S.

    Most Anxious Australian Cities:

    1. Blacktown: 13.33 per 1,000 people
    2. Frankston: 6.67 per 1,000 people
    3. Melton: 5.07 per 1,000 people
    4. Pakenham South: 4.25 per 1,000 people
    5. Bathurst: 3.62 per 1,000 people
    6. Caloundra: 3.36 per 1,000 people
    7. Orange: 3.31 per 1,000 people
    8. Wagga Wagga: 3.20 per 1,000 people
    9. Dubbo: 3.09 per 1,000 people
    10. Kalgoorlie: 2.89 per 1,000 people

    The same trend is observed in European countries.

    Most Anxious European Countries:

    1. Malta: 14.58 per 1,000 people
    2. Monaco: 13.22 per 1,000 people
    3. Iceland: 7.99 per 1,000 people
    4. United Kingdom: 7.95 per 1,000 people
    5. Andorra: 7.49 per 1,000 people
    6. Portugal: 6.83 per 1,000 people
    7. Liechtenstein: 6.06 per 1,000 people
    8. Luxembourg: 4.22 per 1,000 people
    9. Estonia: 3.99 per 1,000 people
    10. San Marino: 3.57 per 1,000 people
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

