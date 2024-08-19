  • Advertise
    Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Arizona

    Aug. 19, 2024
    The former owner of Roadrunner Collision Center looks forward to becoming part of the Classic Collision family.
    City of Mesa
    City of Mesa Facebook Background

    Classic Collision announced the acquisition of Roadrunner Collision Center in Mesa, AZ, according to a news release.

    Roadrunner Collision Center built its operations around highly skilled technicians who brought expert craftsmanship to every repair while providing the highest level of customer service.

    “We have made it our everyday goal to provide top-notch customer service and superior collision repair for every customer. We look forward to becoming part of the Classic Collision family,” stated Brent Vanderpol, former owner of Roadrunner Collision Center.

    “We are excited to continue strengthening our presence in the Arizona market with the addition of this well-operated center. We recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in this growing market,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision.

