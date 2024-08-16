  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    MABA to Host Right-to-Repair Act Webinar

    Aug. 16, 2024
    The REPAIR Act is seen as not aligning with association interests, according to MABA.
    Missouri Auto Body Association
    MABA Logo
    The Missouri Auto Body Association (MABA) announced it is hosting a webinar on how the Right to Repair Act, as drafted, will impact the collision repair industry.
     
    SCRS’s Aaron Schulenburg and Wayne Weikel of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation are expected to speak at the online event.
     
    In a digital flyer found on MABA’s Facebook page, it reads:
     
    “The REPAIR Act initiative doesn’t align with association interests as currently drafted. As an industry, we don’t have an issue accessing repair data; we face obstacles when trying to deliver a proper repair to the consumer.”
     
    The webinar starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.