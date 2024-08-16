MABA to Host Right-to-Repair Act Webinar

The Missouri Auto Body Association (MABA) announced it is hosting a webinar on how the Right to Repair Act, as drafted, will impact the collision repair industry.

SCRS’s Aaron Schulenburg and Wayne Weikel of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation are expected to speak at the online event.

In a digital flyer found on MABA’s Facebook page, it reads:

“The REPAIR Act initiative doesn’t align with association interests as currently drafted. As an industry, we don’t have an issue accessing repair data; we face obstacles when trying to deliver a proper repair to the consumer.”