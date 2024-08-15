Autel Launches the MaxiSYS IA700 ADAS Calibration Frame System

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing the IA700 to market. With the IA700, we have taken the best attributes of previous systems—the compactness and mobile attribute of the MA600 mobile frame, the wheel alignment precheck and optical positioning of the IA800, and the unlevel floor compensation and holistic approach to vehicle repair and calibration of the IA900 and the MaxiSYS diagnostic platform—and created a new industry standard,” said Stewart Peregrine, senior executive of ADAS sales at Autel.

The IA700 system offers vehicle and safety system coverage and a streamlined diagnostic, alignment inspection, repair, and service workflow, enabling shop technicians to provide comprehensive vehicle servicing.

A robotic crossbar with six high-definition tracking cameras makes the frame efficient. These cameras enable target positioning and unlevel floor compensation. The frame can be quickly disassembled for transport or storage.

The IA700’s features include alignment pre-check, optical target-to-vehicle placement, unlevel floor compensation, and Guided ADAS.

Alignment Pre-Check

Proper alignment is crucial for vehicles with advanced driver safety systems (ADAS). The IA700 Pre-Check feature uses the frame-embedded six high-definition camera systems and the targeted wheel clamps to determine the current alignment specifications and compare them with the vehicle manufacturer’s accepted tolerances.

Optical Positioning

The precise positioning of a camera calibration pattern, target, or radar calibrator to the vehicle is vital to successfully calibrating any ADAS component. The IA700 optical positioning system uses the same camera and target method as the Pre-Check feature, plus the tablet positioning software to recognize the positioning targets and calculate the current angle, distance, and offset position of the frame to the vehicle. The technician follows the onscreen instructions to move the frame or adjust its angle until the current values match the required values. Optical positioning is faster than using mechanical tools and reduces measuring errors.

“Optical positioning transforms the calibration process completely. With its repeatable method of quick and easy target placement, it leapfrogs the OEM tools in terms of efficiency and precision, greatly simplifying the process for technicians at all levels,” Peregrine said.

Unlevel Floor Compensation

Level flooring is crucial to successful calibration. Whether performing calibrations in their shop or servicing others, the IA700 floor compensation feature enables technicians to calibrate regardless of the flooring status. The system software allows technicians to select the type of surface they are working on, whether an unlevel floor, a level floor, or a rack. The system prompts the technician to initiate a rolling compensation whereby the unit camera system works with the targeted wheel clamps to determine the correction needed to ensure an accurate calibration. The tablet then displays any target height, pitch, and roll angle adjustments that need to be executed by the technician.

Guided ADAS

The IA700 features the recently released Guided ADAS application, which enables Autel ADAS calibration system users to calibrate just-released vehicle models not yet covered by Autel software with their Autel system frame, target, calibrator, step-by-step instructions, and expedited setup and OEM subscription or OEM tools. The shop technician can use OEM software and tools locally or contract with an experienced technician with OEM tools and software via the tablet-based Autel Remote Expert platform. Remote Experts are also available for modular flashing, new ECU programming, and OEM tasks currently not supported by Autel software.

“Our system provides the industry’s most comprehensive post-scan documentation, capturing all relevant system and vehicle validation data,” Peregrine said.

The IA700 is available in three packages, each with or without the MaxiSYS 909 diagnostics and ADAS calibration software. The IA700 is compatible with any Autel Ultra series tablet with ADAS calibration software.

IA700 Wheel Alignment Pre-Check Package : This package offers wheel alignment pre-checks when paired with a MaxiSYS Ultra series tablet with ADAS calibration software. The tablet provides advanced all-vehicle systems diagnostics, services, and dynamic ADAS calibrations.

: This package offers wheel alignment pre-checks when paired with a MaxiSYS Ultra series tablet with ADAS calibration software. The tablet provides advanced all-vehicle systems diagnostics, services, and dynamic ADAS calibrations. IA700 Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Package : This package offers all the capabilities of the basic IA700 system as well as targets and patterns for calibrations of front camera systems for Audi/Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, Honda/Acura, Mazda, Nissan/Infiniti, Toyota/Lexus, Hyundai/Kia, Subaru, and Mitsubishi.

: This package offers all the capabilities of the basic IA700 system as well as targets and patterns for calibrations of front camera systems for Audi/Volkswagen, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes-Benz, Honda/Acura, Mazda, Nissan/Infiniti, Toyota/Lexus, Hyundai/Kia, Subaru, and Mitsubishi. The IA700 All Systems Package: This package offers the capabilities of the LDW package, plus it includes radar, lidar, night vision calibrators, and camera patterns for Blind Spot, Around-View Monitoring, Front and Rear Collision Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control systems calibrations.

The IA700 can be preordered now and will start shipping in late September. Visit Autel.com to learn more about the Autel line of ADAS calibration solutions and schedule a call with one of our ADAS sales experts.