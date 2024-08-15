Caliber’s Food Drive Raises $800,000 and 107,000 Pounds of Food

Caliber announced the results of its 13th annual Restoring You™ Food Drive, according to a news release.

In total, the annual collection event raised more than five million meals and over $800,000 to address food insecurity and hunger in the communities that Caliber serves.

Supported by over 30,000 teammates in 41 states, Caliber’s 2024 Restoring You™ Food Drive provided more than 107,000 pounds of food to local food banks, a 256% increase over last year. This dramatic growth was further fueled by a 25% monetary donation match by the Caliber Foundation, Caliber’s 501©(3) non-profit.

“Community is at the heart of our business, and we are inspired to serve others in the areas where we are fortunate enough to operate,” said Todd Dillender, COO of Caliber. “This happens year-round, but our annual Restoring You Food Drive is a special opportunity for our teammates, partners, and customers to give back to those in need while we fight food insecurity.”

“This year is my fourth Caliber Food Drive, and I loved being a resource for my region – helping to focus and combine our efforts – so we could maximize our impact,” said Peter A., a Caliber teammate in Sacramento, California. “One of Caliber’s core values is Do the Right Thing, and the Caliber Food Drive is the perfect representation of that spirit. It isn’t always easy to ask people to donate, but pushing out of our comfort zone to help others means that we can be even more proud of the work we do and how we are helping our neighbors.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 44 million people in the United States, including 13 million children, experience food insecurity every year. Caliber’s annual initiative seeks to address this issue by collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations.

Caliber amplifies donations through key strategic partnerships. To transport the 107,000 pounds of non-perishable food raised at the centers, Caliber relied heavily on Protech Automotive Solutions, who generously donated their fleet of vehicles and technician volunteers to help deliver the food to the 165 food banks across the country.

In partnership with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) and GEICO, Caliber gifted, via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program, a refurbished 2020 Toyota Tundra filled with food donations for the Houston Food Bank to use in its distribution efforts.

“Houston Food Bank relies on its fleet of vehicles to provide nutritious meals to more than one million food-insecure people in its 18-county coverage area,” said Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank. “The gift of reliable transportation ensures the food bank can deliver on its mission to provide food for better lives. It is only through the generosity of organizations like Caliber that the Houston Food Bank can offer continued nutritional support to individuals and families who are experiencing food insecurity.”