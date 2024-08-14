Ford and Mazda North American Operations Issue “Do Not Drive” Warnings

Ford Motor Co. and Mazda North American Operations issued urgent “Do Not Drive” warnings for more than 457,000 vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata air bags, according to a news release by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This “Do Not Drive” warning covers all unrepaired, recalled Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles, as well as all Mazda vehicles, that are equipped with non-desiccated Takata air bags.

Ford’s warning covers 374,290 model year 2004-2014 vehicles previously recalled under the following campaigns:

17V787, 17V788 2004-2006 Ranger 15V319 2005-2006 GT

2005-2014 Mustang

16V384, 17V024, 18V046, 19V001

2005-2006 GT

2005-2014 Mustang

2006-2012 Fusion

2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr

2006-2012 Mercury Milan

2007-2010 Edge

2007-2010 Lincoln MKX

2007-2011 Ranger

Mazda’s warning covers 82,893 model year 2003-2015 vehicles previously recalled under the following campaigns:

17V806, 17V807

2004-2006 B-Series

16V499, 17V013, 18V016

2007-2009 B-Series

17V474, 18V402, 18V403, 18V404, 19V488, 19V781

2003-2008 Mazda6

2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6

2004-2011 RX-8

2004-2006 MPV

17V429, 17V457, 18V018, 18V717, 19V782

2009-2013 Mazda6

2007-2012 CX-7

2007-2015 CX-9

Some of these vehicles are now more than 20 years old, which increases the risk of an air bag rupturing in a crash. If an explosion occurs, it can severely injure or kill vehicle occupants.

NHTSA is urging all vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall. If it does, owners should contact their dealership to schedule a free repair as soon as possible and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer. Ford and Mazda are offering free towing, mobile repair and, if necessary, loaner vehicles.

Ford customers with questions or concerns can visit the automaker’s recalls website and check to see if their vehicle is affected. Mazda customers can visit its recalls website for more information and to check for recalls.

To date, NHTSA has confirmed 27 people in the U.S. have been killed by defective Takata air bags that exploded. In addition, at least 400 people in the U.S. reportedly have been injured by exploding Takata air bag inflators. Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries. Older model year vehicles put their occupants at higher risk, as the age of the air bag is one of the contributing factors.