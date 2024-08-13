  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Industry Veteran Re-Issues Book on Collision Industry History

    Aug. 13, 2024
    This book was originally launched in 2018 and was available exclusively through the author.
    Amazon
    YesterWreck Cover
    Industry veteran, and now-retired representative for American Honda Motor Company, Gary Ledoux, is pleased to announce that his book, YesterWreck: The History of the Collision Repair Industry in America, covering the earliest days of the automotive industry up to 2015, has been re-issued in paperback and eBook (Kindle) version, according to a news release.
     
    This book was originally launched in July 2018 and was available exclusively through the author, selling out in about two years. The re-issue is available through Amazon, at a new, reduced price. Paperback is $49.99 and the eBook version is $14.99.
     
    “Reprinting the book when the first printing ran out was not economically feasible” said Ledoux. “Since then, the printing technology has changed, and publishers are offering different packages that are more ‘author-friendly.’”
     
    “Believe it or not,” said Ledoux, “The history of the industry goes back even before there were cars.  Many companies that now serve the industry had their start in the 19th century!  Readers will learn things they didn’t know about the industry, and in the later chapters, will see a lot of names they are familiar with.”
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.