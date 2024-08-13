Industry Veteran Re-Issues Book on Collision Industry History

Industry veteran, and now-retired representative for American Honda Motor Company, Gary Ledoux, is pleased to announce that his book, YesterWreck: The History of the Collision Repair Industry in America, covering the earliest days of the automotive industry up to 2015, has been re-issued in paperback and eBook (Kindle) version, according to a news release.

This book was originally launched in July 2018 and was available exclusively through the author, selling out in about two years. The re-issue is available through Amazon , at a new, reduced price. Paperback is $49.99 and the eBook version is $14.99.

“Reprinting the book when the first printing ran out was not economically feasible” said Ledoux. “Since then, the printing technology has changed, and publishers are offering different packages that are more ‘author-friendly.’”

“Believe it or not,” said Ledoux, “The history of the industry goes back even before there were cars. Many companies that now serve the industry had their start in the 19th century! Readers will learn things they didn’t know about the industry, and in the later chapters, will see a lot of names they are familiar with.”