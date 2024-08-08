AkzoNobel Announces U.S. Vehicle Refinishes Leadership Appointments

AkzoNobel made two new U.S. vehicle refinishes leadership announcements this week, according to a news release.
Robert Tsas has been appointed national fleet manager for the U.S. vehicle refinishes business. Tsas has held various roles within AkzoNobel, most recently serving as east region fleet manager. He has over 32 years of dedicated service at AkzoNobel and has held key roles in sales and marketing.
Jason Wall has been appointed west region sales leader for the U.S. vehicle refinishes business. Wall joined AkzoNobel nearly 10 years ago as an account representative in the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri markets before assuming his most recent role as district sales leader in the Southwest area. Prior to joining AkzoNobel, Wall accumulated nearly 20 years of experience in various roles within the collision repair industry.
Tsas and Wall will report directly to Dan Carranza, national sales director for U.S. and Mexico vehicle refinishes.