  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    AkzoNobel Announces U.S. Vehicle Refinishes Leadership Appointments

    Aug. 8, 2024
    Both will report directly to the national sales director for U.S. and Mexico vehicle refinishes.
    Related To: AkzoNobel
    AkzoNobel
    Jason Wall (left) and Robert Tsas
    AkzoNobel made two new U.S. vehicle refinishes leadership announcements this week, according to a news release.
     
    AkzoNobel
    Robert Tsas

    Robert Tsas has been appointed national fleet manager for the U.S. vehicle refinishes business. Tsas has held various roles within AkzoNobel, most recently serving as east region fleet manager. He has over 32 years of dedicated service at AkzoNobel and has held key roles in sales and marketing.

    AkzoNobel
    Jason Wall
    Jason Wall has been appointed west region sales leader for the U.S. vehicle refinishes business. Wall joined AkzoNobel nearly 10 years ago as an account representative in the Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri markets before assuming his most recent role as district sales leader in the Southwest area. Prior to joining AkzoNobel, Wall accumulated nearly 20 years of experience in various roles within the collision repair industry.
     
    Tsas and Wall will report directly to Dan Carranza, national sales director for U.S. and Mexico vehicle refinishes.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.