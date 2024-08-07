  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Endeavor Business Media Welcomes New Technical and Multimedia Content Director

    Aug. 7, 2024
    In this role, he will focus on covering emerging trends and key developments relevant to the audiences of Endeavor’s distinguished brands.
    Related To: Endeavor Business Media
    Erik Screeden
    Erik Screeden/Technical and Multimedia Content Director

    Endeavor Business Media is thrilled to announce the appointment of Erik Screeden as the new Technical and Multimedia Content Director.

    In this role, Erik will focus on covering emerging trends and key developments relevant to the audiences of Endeavor’s distinguished brands, including Motor Age and Professional Tool and Equipment News.

    “We are excited to have Erik join our team. His extensive background and passion for the automotive industry will be invaluable as we continue to provide our readers with top-notch content and insights,” says Chris Messer, vice president/group publisher of Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group.

    With 24 years of experience in the automotive industry, Erik has cultivated a deep understanding and passion for this field. His journey began as a technician, where he spent over 15 years refining his skills at OEM dealerships, independent repair facilities, and a GM performance shop. Transitioning from hands-on work, Erik moved into a support role with SPX, focusing on scan tools and J2534 support. This experience paved the way for a decade-long career in technical sales, where he discovered his love for connecting with people in the automotive aftermarket. Erik is now thrilled to bring his expertise and enthusiasm to a new role, continuing to contribute to this dynamic and vibrant industry.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.