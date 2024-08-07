Endeavor Business Media Welcomes New Technical and Multimedia Content Director

Endeavor Business Media is thrilled to announce the appointment of Erik Screeden as the new Technical and Multimedia Content Director.

In this role, Erik will focus on covering emerging trends and key developments relevant to the audiences of Endeavor’s distinguished brands, including Motor Age and Professional Tool and Equipment News.

“We are excited to have Erik join our team. His extensive background and passion for the automotive industry will be invaluable as we continue to provide our readers with top-notch content and insights,” says Chris Messer, vice president/group publisher of Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group.

With 24 years of experience in the automotive industry, Erik has cultivated a deep understanding and passion for this field. His journey began as a technician, where he spent over 15 years refining his skills at OEM dealerships, independent repair facilities, and a GM performance shop. Transitioning from hands-on work, Erik moved into a support role with SPX, focusing on scan tools and J2534 support. This experience paved the way for a decade-long career in technical sales, where he discovered his love for connecting with people in the automotive aftermarket. Erik is now thrilled to bring his expertise and enthusiasm to a new role, continuing to contribute to this dynamic and vibrant industry.