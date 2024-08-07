  • Advertise
    Painters Supply and Equipment Co. Launches New Parent Brand

    Aug. 7, 2024
    PSE Group serves over 10,000 customers in the automotive refinish industry.
    PSE Group
    PSE Group logo

    Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced a new parent brand identity as PSE Group, according to a news release.

    The rebranding aims to centralize the company and reinforce its commitment to being the leading coatings distributor and solutions provider in the U.S.

    “With our rapid growth into new segments, we made the decision that it was time to develop a more all-encompassing corporate brand identity. PSE Group now represents our comprehensive coatings and associated products expertise and serviceability across a multitude of industry segments and regions throughout the United States,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE Group.

    PSE Group is actively seeking strategic partnerships with leading coatings distribution businesses in growing markets throughout the U.S. Each potential partner is carefully vetted to ensure a shared commitment to exceptional service and distribution best practices. PSE Group prioritizes partnerships with companies that offer premium products, experienced sales and operational teams, and a commitment to delivering a superior customer experience.

    Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, Michigan, PSE Group has grown to over 70 branch locations and four distribution centers across Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. PSE Group serves over 10,000 customers in the automotive refinish and specialty coatings segments, including aerospace, commercial, industrial, marine, military, and wood.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

