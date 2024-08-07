ASE Chairman’s Scholarship Awarded to Collision Repair Student

Anthony Williams, a collision repair student at Wyotech in Laramie, Wyoming has been awarded the ASE Chairman’s scholarship for the 2024-25 school year, according to a news release.

The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the strong technical skills and foundational knowledge required to support the industry as an entry-level technician. The ASE Chairman is a voluntary leadership position, and the scholarship recognizes and honors the dedication of the ASE Chairman to the advancement of all service professionals.

“We want to congratulate Anthony on being selected as this year’s ASE Chairman's scholarship honoree,” said Tom Trisdale, chairman of the ASE board of directors. “We had many exceptional candidates apply, but Anthony stood out for his outstanding achievements in and out of the classroom. He has a very bright future ahead of him and all of us at ASE congratulate him on this tremendous honor.”

The ASE board of directors is proud to recognize the recipients of this scholarship as they begin their journey as an automotive service and repair technician.