  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    ASE Chairman’s Scholarship Awarded to Collision Repair Student

    Aug. 7, 2024
    The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the technical skills and knowledge required to support the industry as an entry-level technician.
    adobestock_406617062
    Scholarship

    Anthony Williams, a collision repair student at Wyotech in Laramie, Wyoming has been awarded the ASE Chairman’s scholarship for the 2024-25 school year, according to a news release.

    The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the strong technical skills and foundational knowledge required to support the industry as an entry-level technician. The ASE Chairman is a voluntary leadership position, and the scholarship recognizes and honors the dedication of the ASE Chairman to the advancement of all service professionals.

    “We want to congratulate Anthony on being selected as this year’s ASE Chairman's scholarship honoree,” said Tom Trisdale, chairman of the ASE board of directors. “We had many exceptional candidates apply, but Anthony stood out for his outstanding achievements in and out of the classroom. He has a very bright future ahead of him and all of us at ASE congratulate him on this tremendous honor.”

    The ASE board of directors is proud to recognize the recipients of this scholarship as they begin their journey as an automotive service and repair technician.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.