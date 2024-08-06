Collision Length of Rental Down From Last Year

Alaska recorded the highest overall LOR at 20.7 days, followed by Colorado and West Virginia at 19.4 days each. North Dakota had the lowest LOR at 11.1 days. Montana saw the largest drop in LOR, decreasing by 3.1 days to 16.7 days, while West Virginia was the only state to see an increase, rising by half a day to 19.4 days.

John Yoswick, editor of the CRASH Network newsletter, noted a significant decline in the average backlog of work in shops nationwide.

“Backlogs always drop from Q1 to Q2 each year, typically by two or three days. This year, however, backlog plummeted by nearly nine days in the second quarter – the largest decline since the 10-day drop at the start of the pandemic lockdowns in 2020,” Yoswick said.

Greg Horn, PartsTrader’s chief industry relations officer, highlighted that median delivery days for all part types decreased by 2.4 days from Q2 2023 to Q2 2024, aligning with the reduction in rental days.

“We are seeing the collision parts ecosystem working well, having recovered from issues at the west coast shipping ports and the UAW strike in 2023,” Horn added.

In terms of drivable LOR, the average dropped to 14.6 days in Q2 2024, a 0.9-day decrease from the previous year. Alaska had the highest drivable LOR at 18.5 days, while North Dakota had the lowest at 9.4 days. West Virginia recorded the highest increase in drivable LOR, rising by 1.4 days to 16.4 days.