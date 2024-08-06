KECO Partners with The Ding King Training Institute

This collaboration promises to not only enhance the skills of PDR technicians but also empower collision repair professionals to optimize their repair methods by integrating GPR into their workflows. It also promises to enhance the capabilities of PDR technicians and equip collision repair professionals with the tools they need to incorporate GPR into their workflows, ultimately improving repair quality and efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Ding King Training Institute, a leader in PDR education,” said Chris White, president of KECO. “Our collaboration is rooted in a mutual commitment to advancing the collision and PDR industries through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled training. By working together, we can ensure that technicians are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to deliver superior repairs, reducing cycle times, and increasing customer satisfaction.”

One of the primary goals of this partnership is to bridge the gap between collision repair and PDR. Historically, these two sectors have operated in parallel, with limited integration. However, as the industry evolves, there is a growing recognition of the benefits that come from combining the precision of PDR with the structural integrity focus of collision repair.

“Education is the key to bringing PDR and GPR for collision repair closer together,” said Todd Sudeck, president of The Ding King Training Institute. “By partnering with KECO, we are not only expanding our training offerings but also fostering a new era of collaboration between these two vital segments of the automotive repair industry. Our goal is to provide technicians with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in both PDR and GPR, ultimately delivering better results for customers and businesses alike. This collaboration is about more than just tools—it’s about transforming the industry and setting new standards for excellence.”

KECO is a manufacturer of GPR tools and technologies, serving automotive repair professionals worldwide.

The Ding King Training Institute has five strategically placed training centers across the U.S., offering comprehensive training programs for technicians seeking to master the art of PDR.