Next CIECA Webinar to be on Curiosity Lab

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced an upcoming webinar titled “Curiosity Lab: Where Emerging Technology is Tested and Demonstrated,” according to a news release.

Seth Yurman, the assistant city manager for Peachtree Corners, Georgia, will lead the one-hour live broadcast. Yurman, who oversees the development of Curiosity Lab, a 5G-enabled living laboratory in Peachtree Corners, will discuss the lab’s origins and its role as a premier testing and demonstration facility for emerging technology.

The webinar will cover various topics, including:

Collaboration among companies in the auto, connectivity, public safety, mobility, electric vehicle (EV), and 5G sectors to advance and scale up their technologies.

Curiosity Lab’s value proposition to the tech industry and specific use cases tested at the lab.

The impact of Curiosity Lab’s partners on the facility.

How to become a user or partner with the lab to advance technology.

All collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Yurman, who has been with the City of Peachtree Corners since July 2019, brings over 20 years of experience in development, local government, environmental, and leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Natural Resources from the University of Georgia and previously served as the Jacobs Project Manager for Peachtree Corners. Currently, Yurman is responsible for the city’s land development program, facilities maintenance, strategic planning, and economic development for Curiosity Lab and the city.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, at 11 a.m. PT/1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET.