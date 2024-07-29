PPG extends partnerships with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR, Team Penske

PPG has extended its partnerships with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), INDYCAR and Team Penske through 2029, according to a news release. The agreement also makes PPG the entitlement sponsor of the Brickyard 400 NASCAR CUP series race, which takes place at the IMS.

“We are excited to build upon our extensive history with Team Penske, INDYCAR, and IMS,” said Tim Knavish, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “To be able to expand and strengthen these relationships speaks to the commitment and success we’ve had together. I look forward to the seeing the PPG name on Team Penske cars and at the Brickyard 400 for years to come.”