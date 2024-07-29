  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    ADAS Calibrations of Florida Opens Third Location

    July 29, 2024
    The center is operated by collision two industry veterans who have dedicated their careers to the industry.
    CAR ADAS Solutions
    66a3e5679377d76df1facfa0 338b4e5c92bf20898bd0ce3309101c9f

    Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of its third ADAS Calibrations of Florida location, a state-of-the-art calibration center in Kissimmee, marking the latest expansion in the company’s growing footprint.

    The center is operated by collision industry veterans Mark and Bea Bruno, who have dedicated their careers to the collision business. “After selling our previous shops to Classic Collision, we identified a market gap in ADAS calibrations and seized the opportunity,” Mark Bruno said.

    The Kissimmee center follows the successful launches of the company’s first location in West Palm Beach and a second in Fort Lauderdale. “We recognized a significant need for ADAS calibration services in Florida. Our centers aim to fill this void with comprehensive, manufacturer-standard calibrations,” Bruno added.

    Kevin Caruso, Chief Operating Officer of Car ADAS Solutions, commended the Brunos for their dedication and vision. “Their commitment to road safety aligns perfectly with our mission. We’re excited to support their expansion and anticipate their continued success,” Caruso said.

    The journey to opening these centers was not without challenges. “Securing the right location was a hurdle,” Bruno admitted. “Car ADAS Solutions stepped in with their real estate expertise. Elizabeth Rutter was instrumental in securing our locations by explaining our clean and professional operation to landlords, who often have reservations about automotive businesses.”

    Staffing was the next challenge once the new location was secured. “Car ADAS Solutions provided immense support. They assisted us in finding and training skilled technicians, ensuring our team was fully prepared to deliver top-notch services from day one,” Bruno explained.

    The center’s commitment to quality and safety is reflected in its state-of-the-art equipment and manufacturer-specific calibration procedures. “We’ve invested heavily in our facilities, from the latest diagnostic equipment to specialized calibration tools. We sleep well at night knowing we’ve put families back in their cars safely,” Bruno emphasized.

    Reflecting on their rapid expansion, Bruno noted, “Opening our first location in West Palm Beach was a learning curve, but it set the stage for our subsequent centers. Each new opening has been smoother, thanks to the experience we’ve gained and the ongoing support from Car ADAS Solutions.”

    Looking ahead, the Brunos plan to continue expanding within Florida. “We’re eyeing new locations in Pompano Beach, Orlando, and Port St. Lucie. With each new center, we aim to extend our reach and the availability of ADAS calibration services,” Bruno said. “Car ADAS Solutions has been an amazing partner, providing not only technical support but also strategic guidance on market expansion.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.