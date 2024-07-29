ADAS Calibrations of Florida Opens Third Location

Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of its third ADAS Calibrations of Florida location, a state-of-the-art calibration center in Kissimmee, marking the latest expansion in the company’s growing footprint.

The center is operated by collision industry veterans Mark and Bea Bruno, who have dedicated their careers to the collision business. “After selling our previous shops to Classic Collision, we identified a market gap in ADAS calibrations and seized the opportunity,” Mark Bruno said.

The Kissimmee center follows the successful launches of the company’s first location in West Palm Beach and a second in Fort Lauderdale. “We recognized a significant need for ADAS calibration services in Florida. Our centers aim to fill this void with comprehensive, manufacturer-standard calibrations,” Bruno added.

Kevin Caruso, Chief Operating Officer of Car ADAS Solutions, commended the Brunos for their dedication and vision. “Their commitment to road safety aligns perfectly with our mission. We’re excited to support their expansion and anticipate their continued success,” Caruso said.

The journey to opening these centers was not without challenges. “Securing the right location was a hurdle,” Bruno admitted. “Car ADAS Solutions stepped in with their real estate expertise. Elizabeth Rutter was instrumental in securing our locations by explaining our clean and professional operation to landlords, who often have reservations about automotive businesses.”

Staffing was the next challenge once the new location was secured. “Car ADAS Solutions provided immense support. They assisted us in finding and training skilled technicians, ensuring our team was fully prepared to deliver top-notch services from day one,” Bruno explained.

The center’s commitment to quality and safety is reflected in its state-of-the-art equipment and manufacturer-specific calibration procedures. “We’ve invested heavily in our facilities, from the latest diagnostic equipment to specialized calibration tools. We sleep well at night knowing we’ve put families back in their cars safely,” Bruno emphasized.

Reflecting on their rapid expansion, Bruno noted, “Opening our first location in West Palm Beach was a learning curve, but it set the stage for our subsequent centers. Each new opening has been smoother, thanks to the experience we’ve gained and the ongoing support from Car ADAS Solutions.”

Looking ahead, the Brunos plan to continue expanding within Florida. “We’re eyeing new locations in Pompano Beach, Orlando, and Port St. Lucie. With each new center, we aim to extend our reach and the availability of ADAS calibration services,” Bruno said. “Car ADAS Solutions has been an amazing partner, providing not only technical support but also strategic guidance on market expansion.”