Auto Glass Now Expands Partnerships

Auto Glass Now , part of Driven Brands, is advancing its growth strategy. The company recently partnered with regional insurance providers in Florida and became a level one partner with the National Auto Body Council, according to two separate press releases.

Earlier this year, Auto Glass Now added two Florida-based agencies, GreatFlorida Insurance and Pearl Holding Group, to its partners. The company services these partnerships through its 22 locations in Florida.

“We’re excited about these partnerships in Florida. They demonstrate our focus on growing regional insurance relationships with our U.S. glass business,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president and group president of Paint, Collision & Glass at Driven Brands.

GreatFlorida Insurance, a large insurance agency franchisor in Florida, and Pearl Holding Group, a managing general agent representing Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance, have both commended Auto Glass Now for its excellent customer service and adherence to company guidelines and procedures.

In addition to its insurance partnerships, Auto Glass Now has also joined the National Auto Body Council as a level one partner. The company will collaborate with an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants, and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

Auto Glass Now has already participated in three NABC Recycled Rides projects, including a vehicle that was refurbished for the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Columbus, Ohio, and an SUV for a veteran in St. Louis. The third vehicle will be presented at the upcoming Women’s Industry Network conference in Newport Beach, California.

“We’re dedicated to helping our communities where our Auto Glass Now shops are located. Through our partnership with the NABC and the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, we have an ideal opportunity to give back,” said Macaluso.

Auto Glass Now has been serving drivers for more than 30 years and joined the Driven Brands family in January 2022. It has since grown to more than 200 physical locations and more than 700 mobile units through acquisitions and a growing pipeline of brownfield openings. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing glass repair and replacement companies.