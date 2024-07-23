Fueling Interest in Automotive Careers with Nitro-X

The development center in St. Paul could be seen as more eye-opening to the kids as the interior was packed with mural-style wall art. The outside space was also ideal for the young gearheads to practice racing their RCs.

Some of the vehicles that students built were showcased on Wednesday, July 17, during the conference.

“Our goal for the Nitro-X social event is to show how the program works to those attending the instructor training conference and have some fun with the instructors by actually racing the cars,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, in a news release about the showcasing. “Instructors can take home the Nitro-X concept and launch summer camps and programs in their communities to inform more middle school students about education and career opportunities in our industry. This is another way we can reduce the technician shortage.”