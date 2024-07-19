NABC Boone Valley Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser Coming This Fall in St. Louis

The event, which includes a NABC Recycled Rides presentation, will take place on Monday, September 9.

The NABC and its partners annually raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations for those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders, and NABC Community Impact programs that promote road safety.

The fundraiser provides an opportunity for industry colleagues and customers to enjoy golf while supporting the NABC. Participants can win bragging rights on the course, raffle prizes, and auction items. Proceeds from the event will benefit families in need, military members, veterans, and first responders, fulfilling the NABC’s mission of harnessing the collective power of the collision repair industry to positively impact communities across the country.

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a new 501©3 organization, makes sponsorship and golf donations tax-deductible for companies and participants. The foundation will continue to offer the popular multi-event sponsorship program, making it more affordable and efficient to partner in the NABC golf events.

The golf fundraiser will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format, with special on-course incentives and raffle prizes. Sponsorship opportunities for the tournament include hole sponsorships, contest sponsorship for the longest drive and closest to the pin, on-course beverages, post-golf lunch and reception, and apparel and tee packs.

Following the golf tournament, the NABC and its partners will host a NABC Recycled Rides presentation for local veterans and families in need. To register to play or sponsor the event, please visit www.nabcgolfevent.org/2024boonevalley.html

The event will take place at the Boone Valley Golf Club, located at 1319 Schluersburg Rd., Augusta, Missouri. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the NABC Recycled Rides Presentation at 9:30 a.m. The golf fundraiser will start at 10:30 a.m., and a lunch/reception will be held at 3 p.m.