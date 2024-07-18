I-CAR Announces the Results of the 2024 Board of Directors Election

“We are thrilled to welcome our newly elected board members, including those who have been reelected for another term,” said Jim Guthrie, chair of I-CAR’s board of directors and partner at OpenRoad Collision. “The board members’ diverse perspectives and expertise are invaluable as we work together to drive innovation and excellence in our industry, and we look forward to what’s to come in 2024.”

The newly elected members of the board of directors will join their colleagues in steering I-CAR towards continued excellence in industry standards and practices, as the release stated. The I-CAR board of directors is a 13–17-member board comprised of representatives from various industry segments, including collision repair, insurance, vehicle manufacturers, tools, equipment and supplies, education and training, and related industry services.

The election concluded on June 17.