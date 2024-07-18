  • Advertise
    I-CAR Announces the Results of the 2024 Board of Directors Election

    July 18, 2024
    Four members have been elected to join I-CAR’s board of directors.
    The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the results of its 2024 board of directors’ election, according to a news release. 
     
    The election saw enthusiastic participation from I-CAR members, resulting in the approval of four leaders to fill open board seats.
     
    Two current board members have been re-elected for a second term, underscoring their ongoing commitment to advancing I-CAR’s mission. Joining them are two new members who bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the board. 
     
    The elected 2024 board of directors include:
    Dan Tessadri, senior manager, APD process, CSAA Insurance Group; representing insurance segment.
    Patrick Burnett, vice president, claims operations, USAA; representing insurance segment.
    Jennifer Goforth, executive director, North America sales, service &amp; marketing, General Motors; representing OEM segment.
    Barry Dorn, vice president, Dorn&rsquo;s Body &amp; Paint, Inc.; representing collision repair segment.
    “We are thrilled to welcome our newly elected board members, including those who have been reelected for another term,” said Jim Guthrie, chair of I-CAR’s board of directors and partner at OpenRoad Collision. “The board members’ diverse perspectives and expertise are invaluable as we work together to drive innovation and excellence in our industry, and we look forward to what’s to come in 2024.”
     
    The newly elected members of the board of directors will join their colleagues in steering I-CAR towards continued excellence in industry standards and practices, as the release stated. The I-CAR board of directors is a 13–17-member board comprised of representatives from various industry segments, including collision repair, insurance, vehicle manufacturers, tools, equipment and supplies, education and training, and related industry services.
     
    The election concluded on June 17. 
    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

