WD-40 and NAPA Partner with TechForce to Offer $50K in Scholarships

WD-40 and NAPA are partnering with TechForce Foundation to offer $50,000 in scholarships, aimed at bolstering a new generation of trade professionals, according to a news release.

For decades, the skilled trades have suffered from a gap in supply and demand, leading to a significant workforce shortage. For the first time in more than ten years, tech school completions have risen. However, to meet demand over the next five years, the skilled trades must grow by 795,000 new technicians.

“The automotive industry's future depends on the education and training of today's students,” said Jamie Walton, executive vice president, merchandising of NAPA. “This partnership with WD-40 Brand and the TechForce Foundation ensures we bring broader visibility and accessibility to technician careers.”

WD-40 and NAPA will award 40 scholarships over the next 12 months. Applicants must be enrolled in a post-secondary automotive, collision or diesel program. To apply and learn more, students can visit techforce.org/napa-wd40brand-scholarships. As part of the partnership, NAPA will be offering WD-40 Multi-Use Product at a discounted price through September 2024.

"WD-40 Brand recognizes the critical role that the skilled trades play in driving America forward," said Erin Bala, vice president of U.S. marketing and Americas innovation at WD-40 Company. "We are honored to join forces with NAPA in backing TechForce Foundation and its crucial mission to champion students to and through their education into careers as professional technicians.”

“This cross-sector partnership demonstrates the value of industry coming together to demonstrate its commitment to powering the next generation of technicians,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “By combining their support, WD-40 Brand and NAPA will unlock a multiplier effect that will allow our organizations to inspire and support more students together than we ever could apart. TechForce looks forward to collaborating with our partners to connect even more students to technician careers in an industry that urgently needs their skills.”