Rotary Releases Patent-Pending LT35A Air-Hydraulic Lifting Table

Rotary is expanding its vehicle service offerings with the release of the new LT35A Air-Hydraulic Lifting Table, according to a news release.

The LT35A provides automotive service and repair shops with new levels of flexibility, functionality and safety by easily lifting EV batteries and other heavy components like engines and transmissions.

Rotary’s new LT35A lifting table is the latest in a long line of advanced tools designed to help technicians work more efficiently and drive more revenue for their shop. With a 3,500 lbs capacity, the LT35A is highly maneuverable and offers side-to-side tilt alignment with fore and aft tilt adjustments while under load. The platform can also be adjusted to fine-tune positioning with swivel locks on both sides for additional safety.

“At Rotary, our core focus on “Serving the Shop” revolves around securing vehicle service for the future. The LT35A is a valuable asset for shops looking to future-proof their operations as it surpasses capacities for emerging EV batteries and other substantial components such as engines and powertrains,” said John Uhl, director of product management for Rotary. “This lifting table easily handles heavy parts while providing enhanced versatility and strength that technicians can rely on.”

The LT35A runs on shop air-hydraulic operation, so electrical power is not needed to use the table. Its pushbutton pendant control offers easy and comfortable use while providing the technician the ability to move around and have a clear view of the workspace. For steady positioning, the table is secured with air-released mechanical locks and 360° “low friction” casters on each wheel.

The LT35A can also be easily paired with Rotary’s new, patent-pending RT30 repair table to create multiple workstations without the need for extra lift tables. The 3,000 lbs capacity RT30 mounts on top of the LT35A, serving as a fixture to support the removal of heavy components. It can also be lowered to its legs to serve as a repair table, freeing the LT35A to be used for other jobs.

"As the most trusted name in shop service equipment and a longtime leader in providing independent repair shops and OEM dealerships with the solutions they need to maximize productivity, we’re proud to offer the LT35A and RT30,” Uhl said. “These products reflect our ongoing commitment to developing reliable equipment that is designed to truly serve the shop.”

For more information on the new Rotary LT35A Air-Hydraulic Lifting Table, visit rotarylift.com/product/lt35a.

Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company.