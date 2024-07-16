  • Advertise
    Sixteenth Maaco Location Opens in Illinois

    July 16, 2024
    The owner plans to integrate his facility into the community by building new partnerships with customers, charities, and other civic organizations in the area.
    Maaco
    Maaco Waukegan Team
    Maaco announced that Bobby Kehagias has opened Maaco’s 16th retail center in Waukegan, Illinois.
     
    Kehagias has a longtime passion for the automotive industry and has loved being around cars since he was a child. After a 25-year corporate career for a retail company, Kehagias wanted to pivot to a new path that revolves around one of his passions – cars.
     
    “Everyone’s vehicle is a critical part of their lives, and I chose to franchise with Maaco because customers can choose what services they want done,” Kehagias said. “At a traditional body shop, customer choices are limited. At Maaco, customers have options that are specifically catered to their needs.”
     
    Kehagias’ Maaco center is the sixteenth Maaco in the state of Illinois and the twelfth solely dedicated to providing paint and body services to retail customers. The other four locations in the state primarily service fleet customers.
     
    The 10,000 square foot facility is a ground-up build stocked with brand new equipment. Kehagias is joined by general manager, Ronald, production manager, Ricky, and nine additional employees. The facility offers paint and body services in addition to specialized services like paintless dent repair and rust repair.
     
    “Maaco represents a differentiated customer model that’s unique in the market. Maaco presented a great opportunity to not only fill a need for the community, but to focus on my passions, too,” Kehagias said.
     
    Kehagias plans to integrate his facility into the local community by identifying and building new partnerships with customers, charities, and other civic organizations in the area.
     
    “Any time a new owner joins the system, it’s invigorating to witness the flood of enthusiasm from the larger support team and other franchisees who are eager to make a new connection and offer help however they can,” said Daryl Hurst, president, Maaco. “The Maaco model is grounded in community, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome Bobby and his team to ours!”
