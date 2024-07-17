United Way of the Mid-South Receives Recycled Ride

“It was awesome,” commented Annette Knox, director of major giving at United Way Mid-South. “This van donated through NABC Recycled Rides, GEICO, and Crash Champions, will give us the visibility throughout the eight counties we serve to connect people with the many resources United Way has to offer.”

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at some $47 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included Bob’s Main Street Motors, Commercial Auto Glass, Dentsmart, Russ Darrow Toyota, 800 Charity Cars, Copart and Enterprise.