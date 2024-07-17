  • Advertise
    United Way of the Mid-South Receives Recycled Ride

    July 17, 2024
    GEICO and Crash Champions Collision Repair Covington Pike presented a refurbished 2019 Honda Odyssey.
    The leading human services coordinator of the Memphis, Tennessee, area, United Way of the Mid-South, experienced an event that will lead to changing lives. It was the presentation of a vehicle to bolster the organizations ability to help people who have fallen on hard times, thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donor GEICO and repair partner Crash Champions Collision Repair Covington Pike.

    NABC, GEICO, and Crash Champions presented a fully refurbished 2019 Honda Odyssey June 11 in Memphis, Tennessee, to the United Way staff in a special event at the United Way Mid-South headquarters.

    United Way of the Mid-South (UWMS) serves the greater Memphis area in improving the lives of its citizens by mobilizing and aligning community resources to address priority issues. United Way of the Mid-South provides grant funding to high performing agencies and programs whose work aligns the United Way mission to address the most challenging issue in the region: poverty. In addition to grant support for agencies,UWMS connects over 170 local nonprofits and organizations through Driving the Dream to provide a functional coordinated network of effective community-based services to help families advance from where they are to where they dream to be. The NABC Recycled Rides donated van will be used by United Way staff to facilitate the inter-agency work envisioned in Driving the Dream.

    “It was awesome,” commented Annette Knox, director of major giving at United Way Mid-South. “This van donated through NABC Recycled Rides, GEICO, and Crash Champions, will give us the visibility throughout the eight counties we serve to connect people with the many resources United Way has to offer.”

    NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 3,300 vehicles valued at some $47 million.

    Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included Bob’s Main Street Motors, Commercial Auto Glass, Dentsmart, Russ Darrow Toyota, 800 Charity Cars, Copart and Enterprise.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

