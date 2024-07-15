Two Veterans Receive Recycled Rides

NABC, GEICO and Faulkner Collision Center presented a beautifully refurbished 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus to deserving veteran Richard Kozuck, who served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1975. He lives in a rural area without public transportation which makes it challenging to get to doctor appointments, run errands or grocery shop. Due to numerous family medical problems and the associated medical bills, Kozuck experienced financial setbacks that led to him losing his home in 2015. He and his wife took care of both of their children until his wife passed away in 2017. In 2021, he was injured in a fall that resulted in a year and a half in rehab and recovery. This reliable vehicle from NABC Recycled Rides will ease financial burden and help Kozuck regain his independence and mobility.

“I can’t believe this. It’s really a beautiful car and will make such a difference for me,” Kozuck said. “It’s hard to get to work or see my family without transportation so this is incredible. My first great-grandchild will be born in soon and I can’t wait to go see them.”