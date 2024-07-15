  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Indiana First Responders Boost Readiness with Specialized Vehicle Extrication Training

    July 15, 2024
    The program aims to ensure that drivers receive the best possible response in the event of an accident.
    National Auto Body Council® F.R.E.E.™ program
    Extrication Demonstration

    More than 30 first responders from New Salisbury, Indiana, and surrounding areas participated in a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication as part of the National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program, according to a news release.

    The training was hosted by Martin’s Body Shop on June 26.

    The program, which aims to ensure that New Salisbury drivers receive the best possible response in the event of an accident, was made possible through the support of Martin’s Body Shop, Allstate Insurance, and HURST Jaws of Life.

    The first responders could not get over how great this was,” Doug Martin, CEO of Martin’s Body Shop, said. “We very much enjoyed facilitating this for our community.”

    The training addressed the challenges posed by modern vehicles, which are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems. These features, while enhancing driver safety, can complicate rescue efforts following an accident. The potential challenges presented by electric and hybrid engines further underscore the need for updated rescue tools and procedures.

    “This was an excellent and much needed training,” Lonnie Leake, chief of the Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department, said. “Thank you for helping keep our first responders trained to better protect our communities.”

    The F.R.E.E. program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since its inception, the program has educated more than 5,500 first responders.

    Allstate Insurance provided the vehicles for the training, while HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.