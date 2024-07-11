Long Island MSO Owner and Furniture Store Owner Admit to Stealing Tax Dollars

Brian Soltan, 62, of West Islip, New York, who owns a number of East Islip auto body businesses, and Gerald McCrystal, 51, of Dix Hills, New York, who owns furniture stores in Farmingdale, each pleaded guilty to grand larceny in separate cases for stealing sales tax money from New York State.

“The deliberate theft of tax dollars is a serious offense that undermines the integrity of our tax system and places an unfair burden on law-abiding citizens and businesses,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Both defendants collected sales tax from customers, fraudulently underreported taxable sales on dozens of returns, and then failed to remit that money to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.”

Soltan admitted during his guilty plea allocution that between January 2011 to November 2015, he failed to report approximately $2,817,951 in taxable sales from his auto body businesses, resulting in $244,799 in stolen sales taxes. His businesses include Long Island Auto Body, Inc., Long Island Auto Collision, Inc., Long Island Towing & Auto Body, Inc., Long Island Towing & Collision, Inc., East Islip’s Auto Collision, Inc., East Islip Collision, Inc., and High End Collision, Inc.

McCrystal, according to court documents and his own admissions during his guilty plea allocution, failed to report $8,979,157 in taxable sales from his Farmingdale-based businesses, including Levetz, Inc., Roma Fli Corporation, and Roma New York, Inc., resulting in $744,865 in stolen sales taxes.