    Texas Auto Body Trade Show Releases Class Schedule

    July 8, 2024
    The event is from July 12-13
    Auto Body Association of Texas
    66884fc378993a460ff9c789 Txabslogo

    The Texas Auto Body Trade Show released its full class schedule from July 12-13 in a news release.

    The schedule is as follows:

    July 12

    • 9:00 a.m.
      • “Creating Customer Experiences Beyond Transactional to Relational” by Sheryl Driggers, Collision Advice
      • “From Dent to Delivery: AI Tools and Strategies to Reduce Cycle Time” by Tom Zobelein, Capture the Keys
    • 10:15 a.m.
      • “Estimating for Seat Belt Inspections” by Danny Gredinberg, DEG Admin
      • “Do You Have Leaky Profit? Find Out Where Profit Leaks from Your Collision Center and How to Fill the Holes!” by Ian Szilagyi, OEC
      • “Navigating Collision Repair Regulations & Insurance Terminology” by Burl Richards, Burl’s Collision Center and ABAT President
    • 11:30 a.m.
      • “Success Today, Success Tomorrow” by Mike Anderson, Collision Advice
    • 4:00 p.m.
      • “Repairidy! An Interactive Auto Body Game Show” by Erin Solis and Danny Gredinberg

    July 13

    • 9:00 a.m.
      • “100% Disassembly Best Practices” by Mike Anderson, Collision Advice
      • “Understanding Contemporary Workforce Dynamics: What Does the Data Say and How Does History and Human Biology Play a Role?” by Tony Adams
    • 10:15 a.m.
      • “Eagle MMS: Unveiling Trends & Reimbursement Strategies for Body Shop Materials” by Yanni Koutmos, Eagle MMS
      • “Honest Conversations: How to be YOUR Best” by Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop
    • 1:00 p.m.
      • “The Culture Club,” a panel discussion featuring Burl Richards, Tony Adams, and Mike Anderson
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

