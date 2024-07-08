Texas Auto Body Trade Show Releases Class Schedule

The Texas Auto Body Trade Show released its full class schedule from July 12-13 in a news release.
The schedule is as follows:
July 12
- 9:00 a.m.
- “Creating Customer Experiences Beyond Transactional to Relational” by Sheryl Driggers, Collision Advice
- “From Dent to Delivery: AI Tools and Strategies to Reduce Cycle Time” by Tom Zobelein, Capture the Keys
- 10:15 a.m.
- “Estimating for Seat Belt Inspections” by Danny Gredinberg, DEG Admin
- “Do You Have Leaky Profit? Find Out Where Profit Leaks from Your Collision Center and How to Fill the Holes!” by Ian Szilagyi, OEC
- “Navigating Collision Repair Regulations & Insurance Terminology” by Burl Richards, Burl’s Collision Center and ABAT President
- 11:30 a.m.
- “Success Today, Success Tomorrow” by Mike Anderson, Collision Advice
- 4:00 p.m.
- “Repairidy! An Interactive Auto Body Game Show” by Erin Solis and Danny Gredinberg
July 13
- 9:00 a.m.
- “100% Disassembly Best Practices” by Mike Anderson, Collision Advice
- “Understanding Contemporary Workforce Dynamics: What Does the Data Say and How Does History and Human Biology Play a Role?” by Tony Adams
- 10:15 a.m.
- “Eagle MMS: Unveiling Trends & Reimbursement Strategies for Body Shop Materials” by Yanni Koutmos, Eagle MMS
- “Honest Conversations: How to be YOUR Best” by Clay Hoberecht, Best Body Shop
- 1:00 p.m.
- “The Culture Club,” a panel discussion featuring Burl Richards, Tony Adams, and Mike Anderson